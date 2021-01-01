Positive Vibes Only: Tasha Cobbs Leonard Won't Back Down In Exhilarating Performance Of "Release The Sound"

The Bible is full of characters who didn't back down—namely Jesus, David and an imprisoned Paul and Silas. They all show up in Tasha Cobbs Leonard's "Release the Sound," an exhilarating gospel song about loosening the grasp of oppression.

"The resurrected Jesus/He's coming with the clouds," the GRAMMY-winning (and quadruple-nominated) singer proclaims with steel-eyed gravitas. "Every eye will see Him and every knee will bow."

In the latest episode of Positive Vibes Only, watch Leonard and her band nail their performance of "Release the Sound" to the wall, bringing the modern-day hymn to crescendo after crescendo. Most importantly, bring her sense of nerve and determination into your upcoming week, whatever slings and arrows it may bring.

Check out Leonard's performance above and enjoy more episodes of Positive Vibes Only.

