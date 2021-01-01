Positive Vibes Only: Watch Sun-El Musician & Msaki Perform The Ripping Track "Ubomi Abumanga"

Sure, "It's darkest before the dawn" is the mother of all clichés, but it has that distinction for a reason. After more than a year of darkness and uncertainty, there's a palpable sense that we're rounding the corner.

As such, it feels fitting that Sun-El Musician and Msaki performed "Ubomi Abumanga '' outside on a gorgeous-looking afternoon. It's an effervescent, genre-free track that builds and builds; Msaki's diaphanous vocals provide the glue between the moving parts of the composition.

In the latest episode of Positive Vibes Only, the synthesist Sun-El Musician—born Sanele Sithole in South Africa—builds the track in real time like time-lapse architecture, taking visible delight in throwing each new, glimmering texture into the equation.

May this ensemble lead listeners out of the waning-pandemic doldrums and into the light. Check out the immersive performance above.

Black Coffee On New Album, Subconsciously: "Music Is Life To Me And I Want You To Feel That With Every Beat And Melody"