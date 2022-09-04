Positive Vibes Only: Satsang's Drew McManus Delivers A Powerful Performance Of New Song "What I Am"

Drew McManus gets to know himself in "What I Am," one of the new tracks from Satsang's upcoming new album, Flowers From the Fray. The singer's gravelly, earnest voice is at the forefront of this track, which tells a soul-searching story of coming to terms with knowing who you are — even if others might try to tell you otherwise.

"You can tear me down to pieces, but not what I built with these hands/ Can surround me with all of your reaches/ But you can't stand where I stand," McManus sings. "And above all the truths that I know to be true/ I've been up, I've been down and it still follows through/ I said you can't tell me what I am."

In this episode of Positive Vibes Only, Satsang brings listeners to a mountainside backdrop for a stripped-down, acoustic performance of the song. The peaceful outdoor setting lends extra gravity to the performance, which features a close-up shot of McManus singing and strumming along on acoustic guitar.