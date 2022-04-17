Positive Vibes Only: Watch Ricky Dillard & Choir Perform A Life-Affirming Rendition Of "I'm Free"

Chicago-based gospel powerhouse Ricky Dillard is no stranger to praise. The five-time GRAMMY nominee is joined by his New Generation Chorale in a rousing performance of "I’m Free," a celebration of life and joy.

The dynamic track is from Dillard’s album Breakthrough: The Exodus, which was released on Motown Gospel in January. Breakthrough features incredible harmonies and a breathtaking range. Each song on the album is accompanied by live recordings and video performances.

Dillard views his previous album, Choirmaster — which was nominated for a GRAMMY for Best Gospel Album in 2021 — as a "part one" of Breakthrough. Together, the two releases act as "Sunday morning" and "Sunday evening" soundtracks.