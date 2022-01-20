Press Play At Home: Álvaro Díaz And Sebastián Yatra Team Up For A Fittingly Somber Performance Of "Online ;("

The mood of this week's Press Play At Home is established well before Álvaro Díaz or Sebastián Yatra utter a single word.

Shot in black and white, the clip's frames reveal unhooked phones, crumpled-up pieces of paper, a rose, and a lighter — which paint the picture of heartache almost as well as the track's heart-rending lyrics themselves.

Watch below to see Díaz pair up with a projection of Yatra for a grim-yet-captivating performance of "Online ;(."