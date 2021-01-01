Positive Vibes Only: Watch Travis Greene Perform A Spare, Stirring Rendition Of "Wonder"

Nothing steels the spirit before a long week like reaching out to the Highest. To that end, let Travis Greene be your liaison. His soul-stirring track, "Wonder," begins sparely before breaking like a wave of spiritual yearning.

Fingerpicking a six-string while backed by a mostly acoustic ensemble clad in white, Greene displays his knack for arranging and dynamics. Instruments weave in seamlessly as his voice grows with authority and tenderness.

In the newest episode of Positive Vibes Only, throw your cares to the ether and give thanks alongside Greene and his band. It all crescendos with a single, ageless word, chanted in unison: hallelujah.

Commune with Travis Greene's stirring performance above and enjoy more episodes of Positive Vibes Only below.

Evvie McKinney Is Not Afraid To Flaunt Her Faith In Her Music