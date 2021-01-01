Positive Vibes Only: Watch Mosaic MSC Perform An Emotionally Urgent Version Of "Guianos a Ti (En Vivo)"

Worship music group Mosaic MSC know that live music is a direct source to human connection.

And their performance of "Guianos a Ti (En Vivo)," from their 2021 album Ser Humano, featured in the newest episode of Positive Vibes Only below, is a love letter to the live experience.

After not being able to sing along with a throng of strangers for more than a year, Mosaic MSC, an offshoot of the Mosaic church in Los Angeles, join together with an energetic crowd to form one messy whole on the dance floor; it’s enough to make the hair on the back of your neck stand up.

Watch Mosaic MSC's captivating performance above, and mentally beam yourself into the audience and remember that the best part of music is the touchy, feely, tangible part. Let's not lose it again.

