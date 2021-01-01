Positive Vibes Only: Las Cafeteras Serve Up An Empowering Performance Of Woody Guthrie's "This Land Is Your Land"

Las Cafeteras makes sure that the latest edition of Positive Vibes Only captures your attention from start to finish.

In their performance of Woody Guthrie's "This Land is Your Land," Hector Paul Flores and Denise Carlos get the party started with an exchange of jolting gritos (long shouts, deeply rooted in Mexican history), and the Chicano band never lets up from there.

The irresistible energy coarsing through the band's instrumentation and background ad-libs add oomph to the classic song's declaration that "this land was made for you and me."

Watch below to see the Chicano sextet light up the stage with their infectious energy and thought-provoking performance of "This Land Is Your Land."

Their cover of "This Land Is Your Land" appeared on the East Los Angeles band's 2017 album Tastes Like L.A..

