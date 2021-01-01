Positive Vibes Only: Watch Crowder Rock The Stage With His Impassioned Performance Of "Good God Almighty"

When two-time GRAMMY-nominated contemporary Christian artist Crowder wrote "I know where I'd be without Your mercy, so I keep praising Your name at the top of my lungs," he meant it.

In the latest episode of Positive Vibes Only, Crowder's impassioned energy is infectious from start to finish, as he and a lively choir command the room with their performance of "Good God Almighty."

The joyous single is the lead track off his 2021 No. 1 album Milk & Honey, and was co-written alongside GRAMMY-winning artists Ben Glover and Jeff Sojka.

Having earned GRAMMY nominations in 2017 and 2020 for Best Contemporary Christian Album for American Prodigal and I Know a Ghost, respectively, Crowder is a staple in the genre. And with performances like this episode's Positive Vibes Only, it doesn't look like he's slowing down anytime soon.

