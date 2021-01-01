Positive Vibes Only: Watch Anthony Evans Spiritedly Perform Devotional Track "Fighting For Us"

The latest episode of Positive Vibes Only checks off a lot of the boxes tied to positivity: sunshine, beautiful outdoor scenery and an impassioned performance.

Anthony Evans leads the way on checking off the "impassioned performance" box. The gospel singer/songwriter grips the mic, waves his hands and frequently looks towards the sky while singing powerful lyrics like "You won't hold back when it comes to your children/ you fiercely defend us 'til we stand delivered."

Feel the warmth of Evans' spirited "Fighting For Us" performance by watching the newest episode of Positive Vibes Only below.

Dating back to his 2004 debut album Even More, Evans has steadily climbed the ranks of gospel music through consistent releases and a unique, thought-provoking style. His last two releases, Altared and Everything Else, charted number one on Billboard's Top Gospel Albums.

Keep the good vibes going by watching more episodes of Positive Vibes Only below.

