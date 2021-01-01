Positive Vibes Only: Watch Ada Ehi Perform "Congratulations," An Aural Breath Of Fresh Air

Let's face it: The modern world can be like a wound in urgent need of dressing, or a traveler suffering from dire thirst. As always during rough times, music is the great healer and uniter.

Ada Edi, a gospel singer from Nigeria, performs music that acts as a cool mist during a sweltering day. Festooned in colorful garb with an effervescent band behind her, she delivers a message of glad tidings.

In the newest episode of Positive Vibes Only, relax and recharge for the long week ahead with Edi's performance of "Congratulations," which is guaranteed to make you move and smile.

Check out the uplifting clip above and click here to enjoy more episodes of Positive Vibes Only.

