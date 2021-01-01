Positive Vibes Only: Mali Music Takes Inventory Of Everything Good With Performance Of "My Blessings"

We're now entering the second March of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite vaccines being rolled out worldwide, many are falling victim to a feeling of hopelessness. To Lewis Howes, gratitude is our sharpest weapon for when we feel ourselves spiraling, gripped by COVID fatigue.

"It's really hard to be anxious, stressed, overwhelmed and angry while you're being grateful," the author, keynote speaker and entrepreneur says in the latest episode of Positive Vibes Only.

"So, anytime you're feeling those emotions, thoughts or frustrations, focus on something you're so grateful for," he continues. This, he explains, could be as minor as a meal or as major as a transformative experience with a loved one.

Howes then introduces Mali Music, a four-time GRAMMY-nominated gospel-R&B great, who performs his deeply spiritual ode to divine favor, "My Blessings." Mali Music is currently nominated for Best Gospel Performance/Song for his 2020 song "Movin' On," with Jonathan McReynolds, at the 2021 GRAMMY Awards show.

Watch the empowering performance above, and check out more episodes of Positive Vibes Only.

Positive Vibes Only: Wande Strikes A Courageous Note Of Resolve With "Wakande"