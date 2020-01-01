Positive Vibes Only Launches With Emotive "Graves Into Gardens" Performance From Elevation Worship & Words Of Wisdom From Jovian Zayne

The debut episode of GRAMMY.com's new digital series Positive Vibes Only is here to recharge your battery and give you the motivation and uplift you need to get your week started off right. GRAMMY-nominated group Elevation Worship kicks off the series with an emotive performance of their 2020 title track, "Graves Into Gardens."

The newly launched series aims to affirm audiences everywhere as the country continues to face the pandemic and racial reckoning.

This week's featured artist is Elevation Worship, a group that's been making music for more than 10 years and began just as member and pastor/songwriter Steven Furtick was starting Elevation Church in Charlotte, N.C. The group, now with one GRAMMY nomination under the belt, offers a special performance for anyone needing something unique to lift their spirit.

Before the performance, catch some words of wisdom from OnPurpose Movement founder and motivational speaker Jovian Zayne.

