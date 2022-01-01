Positive Vibes Only: Ellie Holcomb Preaches Perseverance With Her Performance Of "Sweet Ever After"

In the latest episode of Positive Vibes Only, Nashville-born singer/songwriter Ellie Holcomb delivers a much-needed message of perseverance with her poignant performance of "Sweet Ever After."

"Got a lot of bad days still coming our way, but a sweet ever after," she sings sweetly on the track.

Watch Holcomb perform the powerful song in front of a full audience below.

"Sweet Ever After" is one of the standout tracks from Holcomb's 2021 album, Canyon. The Grand-Canyon-inspired album served as the follow-up to the Christian singer/songwriter's critically acclaimed second album, Red Sea Road, which peaked at No. 3 on Billboard's Top Christian Albums chart in 2017.

When describing the inspiration behind Canyon, Holcomb said, "We all know what it's like to have our hearts break and split wide open like a canyon, but there in the middle of our deepest pit of sorrow, there's a river running through." She uses the above performance to remind listeners of that river within.

Check back every Sunday for new episodes of Positive Vibes Only.

