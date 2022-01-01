Positive Vibes Only: Patrick Droney Delivers Soulful (And Swoon-Worthy) Rendition Of "Like The Water"

Who would've thought that using water as a metaphor for love could be … sexy?

Between his sultry vocals and the song's burning guitar line, Patrick Droney made his single "Like The Water," off his 2021 album, State of the Heart (The Deluxe Edition), as swoon-worthy as it is heartfelt. And when he brought the track to life in the studio for the latest episode of Positive Vibes Only, the song's romantic undertones became all the more tangible.

"Your love is like the water/Your love is like the dark blue under the waves/I'm only drifting farther/The way you pull me under every day," the New-Jersey-born singer croons on the track's chorus.

Finishing with an echoing guitar solo reminiscent of John Mayer, Droney's performance leaves viewers hanging on every word.

Check out Patrick Droney's smooth performance of "Like The Water" above, and watch other episodes of Positive Vibes Only below.

Courtney Barnett Examines The Moving Parts Of New Album Things Take Time, Take Time: "Kinder To The Self, To The Listener, To The Writer"