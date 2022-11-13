Photo: Josh Chapmon
video
Positive Vibes Only: NewSpring Worship Share A Sweeping Message Of Faith With "Desde El Principio"
Led by Venezuela-born vocalist Charlee Buitrago, NewSpring Worship shares their message of hope, faith and community in this sparkling live performance of "Desde El Principio."
Since its inception more than two decades ago, NewSpring Worship has grown into a multicultural, multigenerational, musical expression of faith. Their name is a tribute to their beloved home base, the NewSpring Church, which has 14 different locations across South Carolina.
In this episode of Positive Vibes Only, NewSpring Worship deliver a soaring performance of their song, "Desde El Principio." Helmed by vocalist Charlee Buitrago — who also co-wrote the track — the bandmates take viewers through a simple, but powerful, rendition of the song.
The clip begins with Buitrago singing in front of a simple white backdrop, and as the first verse progresses, the camera pans back to reveal two more musicians — one strumming an acoustic guitar, the other on the bench of a Rhodes electric piano.
With just those three artists in the frame, NewSpring Worship deliver a moving rendition of their song, which represents the faith collective's passion for putting out worship music that represents their own cultural diversity.
According to his website, Buitrago originally hails from Venezuela, but emigrated to the U.S. at age 17 after meeting an American missionary who helped him find his faith. Since then, Buitrago has continued to pursue both music and worship, with both himself and his native Spanish language becoming mainstays in the NewSpring Worship collective.
Press play on the video above to watch this performance of "Desde El Principio," and keep checking back to GRAMMY.com for more new episodes of Positive Vibes Only.
Listen: All Of The Latin Music 2023 GRAMMY Nominees In One Playlist
Photo: 1030 Studio
video
Positive Vibes Only: Jeff Mojica & Lowsan Melgar Invite Listeners To Experience God's Impact With "Lo Volverás A Hacer"
Performing "Lo Volverás a Hacer" with just an acoustic guitar, Jeff Mojica and Lowsan Melgar hope to bring listeners the peace and assurance God has brought them.
With "Lo Volverás a Hacer," Puerto Rican singer/songwriter Jeff Mojica chronicles the story of Moses and Jesus as he encourages listeners to believe that God continues to work His magic in the current generation.
"By singing it and listening to it, I hope everyone can trust that God is a faithful, just and measured Father; and thus, He will never put us in an uncomfortable place to embarrass us, but to increase our faith and open our eyes to His proximity, His power, and the scope of His supernatural ability," Mojica explained in a press release.
In this episode of Positive Vibes Only, Mojica performs a stripped-down version of the track accompanied only by the guitar of his collaborator, Guatemalan musician Lowsan Melgar. The simplistic arrangement allows the song's lyrics and vocalization to take the stage.
At the song's climax, Mojica and Meglar belt in unison, emphasizing how God's divine power has positively manifested in their lives and allowed them to embody a spirit of strength and hope. It's a cathartic moment for the two singers, and they slowly grow calmer as the song ends.
"Personally, I love the sublime moments [described in this song]. They make me feel vulnerable and ready to surrender completely," Mojica adds. "I feel that my struggles and burdens are gone, and I receive assurance that everything will be fine through God. I hope that by sharing this song, others can feel the same."
Press play on the video above to watch Jeff Mojica & Lowsan Meglar's uplifting performance of "Lo Volverás a Hacer," and keep checking back to GRAMMY.com every Sunday for more episodes of Positive Vibes Only.
For King & Country And Hillary Scott On Why Their "For God Is With Us" Collaboration Was "Meant To Be"
Photo: Sophia Matinazad
video
Positive Vibes Only: Blanca Encourages Spiritual Healing In A Heartfelt Performance Of "Something Better"
In this acoustic performance of "Something Better," Blanca offers an optimistic message of growth and resiliency through a relationship with God.
If there is one constant in contemporary Christian singer Blanca's life, it's her relationship with God.
Born to a religious family, Blanca — born Blanca Elaine Reyes — built a strong foundation for her Christianity at a young age. As she entered adulthood, Blanca faced a series of trials and tribulations, losing her mother and father. In 2020, she announced a divorce from her husband after two years of separation. Yet, through her struggles, Blanca continued to find solace in God, and her 2022 release, The Heartbreak and the Healing, details the resiliency and comfort she acquired over the past few years.
In this episode of Positive Vibes Only, Blanca delivers a charming performance of The Heartbreak and The Healing's B-side, "Something Better." Her gratitude for God's role as her savior becomes apparent as she sings over the chords of an electric guitar: "Every moment I was sure I wouldn't make it through/ I was safe because of you."
Despite the heartbreak and grief Blanca has experienced, the singer found a way to turn her negative emotions into a feeling of security and hopefulness toward a more promising future. "And all the broken pieces within/ You put them back together again/ And with You, a new story begins," Blanca sings, smiling into the camera.
Formerly a member of Christian hip-hop band Group 1 Crew, Blanca started a solo career in 2015 with her debut EP Who I am. Born in Puerto Rico and raised in Orlando, the 36-year-old songstress also released two Spanish EPs, Quebrantado (2019) and Renovada (2021). The Heartbreak And The Healing marks Blanca's most vulnerable release thus far, as she takes listeners on a journey from her lowest point to a season of recovery and comfort.
Press play on the video above to watch Blanca's captivating performance of "Something Better," and keep checking back to GRAMMY.com every Sunday for more episodes of Positive Vibes Only.
Press Play: Hezron Clarke Chases Down His Dreams With An Inspiring Performance Of "Man On A Mission"
Photo: Sammy Oguejiofor
news
Positive Vibes Only: Evrywhr Extends A Message Of Connection To Anyone Who Is Struggling With His Performance Of "Positive Vibes"
Surrounded by a lush, tranquil backdrop of plants and accompanying musicians, evrYwhr's live performance of "Positive Vibes" serves as a musical message of hope for anyone who is struggling.
Singer/songwriter evrYwhr offers an atmospheric, calm musical message of hope with "Positive Vibes," a song that offers connection and comfort to anyone struggling with life's hardships. "Do you ever feel like/You're losing control?/You're losing your soul?/Well, I feel like you sometimes / Don't we all?" he sings in the first verse.
In this episode of Positive Vibes Only, evrYwhr extends his song's message into a poignant and peaceful live performance. Stationed in front of a trio of backing musicians on percussion and acoustic guitar, evrYwhr creates a greenhouse-inspired aesthetic with potted plants and warm lighting filling the background of the frame.
He stands at a microphone in the center of it all, belting out high, hypnotic vocals to go along with the comforting message of the song. Towards the end of his performance, evrYwhr sings affirmations, repeating phrases like "I am here" and "I am loved" before returning to his song's refrain, which encourages listeners to "keep your head up/And vibrate higher."
Based out of Atlanta, evrYwhr is a fast-rising multi-hyphenate, with credits as a singer, songwriter, producer and spoken word performer. He co-wrote two songs for the track list of rapper Lecrae's 2013 GRAMMY-winning album, Gravity. In fall 2020, evrYwhr's own release, "Letter to the White House," garnered critical acclaim and support from the Democratic National Committee, becoming a soundtrack for several voting campaigns during the 2020 presidential election.
"Positive Vibes" came out in early 2021, part of a triptych of songs — also including "Tie Dye" and "Take Your Time"— which, according to a press release, helped him emerge from a period of depression and isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic. His full-length debut is scheduled for release in the summer of 2023.
Watch evrYwhr’s performance of “Positive Vibes” above, and check back to GRAMMY.com every Sunday for more episodes of Positive Vibes Only.
15 Must-Hear New Albums Out This Month: SZA, Neil Young, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, NCT Dream & More
Photo: Anzeo Henderson
video
Positive Vibes Only: Israel & New Breed And Joe L Barnes Highlight The Power Of Community Worship In Their Triumphant "Wrong About You"
In this joyful group performance of "Wrong About You," Israel & New Breed reconfirm their faith with help from fellow worship artist Joe L Barnes.
Three-time GRAMMY-winning Christian collective Israel & New Breed work their way through a crisis of faith — and ultimately find a rejuvenated love for God — in "Wrong About You," a collaboration with Joe L Barnes from Israel & New Breed's new live album, Worship Anywhere.
In this episode of Positive Vibes Only, Barnes and Israel & New Breed perform the track together, surrounded by a joyful group of worshippers who dance and cheer in between the verses. A chorus of backing vocals bolster the anthemic chorus of "Wrong About You," along with soaring musical lines and a heart-pounding drum beat.
Towards the end of "Wrong About You," the singers shift into an uptempo, celebratory performance of classic hymn "Jesus Loves Me," ending their musical journey of doubt and reaffirmation with a triumphant recapitulation of faith.
This live performance is a fitting visual for the song's original version: It was filmed at the same place where all 14 tracks on Worship Anywhere were recorded — Camp New Breed in Nassau, New York.
"My wife Adrienne always has these wild ideas at 5 AM, and one day she said, 'I know what we're gonna do. We're recording the new record at a camp with adults,'" Houghton explained in a statement about the album. "After thinking about it for a while, I was totally on board. We always say you can worship anywhere, and I think this project is a testament to that."
He added, "It was really important for this album — when you watch the videos and even when you just listen to the music — to feel like fans are truly immersed in the process, and I was like, 'What is more immersive than 45 people in a circle in worship?'"
Press play on the video above to immerse yourself in the powerful results of group worship, and keep checking back to GRAMMY.com every Sunday for more new episodes of Positive Vibes Only.
Positive Vibes Only: Fellowship Creative Deliver A Reverent Live Performance Of "Through And Through"