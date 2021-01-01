Positive Vibes Only: Natalie Bergman & The Chicago Children's Choir Deliver An Uplifting Performance Of "Talk To The Lord"

In the latest edition of GRAMMY.com's inspirational video series, Positive Vibes Only, Chicago-bred singer/songwriter Natalie Bergman delivers her psychedelic, gospel-infused "Talk To The Lord," with angelic support from the Chicago Children's Choir.

Written by Bergman, "Talk To The Lord" is the lead single off her forthcoming debut solo album, Mercy, out May 7 via Third Man Records. She recorded the entire album at the Los Angeles-based home studio operated by her brother, Elliot, with whom she makes up one half of indie folk duo Wild Belle.

Learn more about the Chicago Children's Choir and how to support their work.

