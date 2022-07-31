Positive Vibes Only: GRAMMY-Winning Christian Artist Naomi Raine Finds Light In Darkness With An Airy Performance Of "Okay"

A longtime member of worship ensemble Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine stepped into a spotlight of her own in 2022 with the release of her debut solo album, Journey.

An unabashedly honest 22-track collection, Journey is a vulnerable look into Raine's process of navigating a musical career, faith, motherhood, marriage, mental health and more. Throughout the album, Raine manages to keep her focus on a positive mindset without shying away from the darker, more challenging parts of life. Nowhere is that truer than in "Okay," a song that speaks to Raine's experience with anxiety, stress and people-pleasing.

In this episode of Positive Vibes Only, the singer spells out how the day-to-day stresses of life can make her feel like she's in over her head. "And every day I grind away, make the dream a reality/ But every night I'm in a fight, Sleepin', grindin' my teeth/ I try to pray, take it away, all the stress and the business/ But I just can't stop saying yes," she sings early on in the song.