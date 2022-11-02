The Art Of Taylor Swift's 'Midnights': VÉRITÉ, Brooke Candy & More On Why Her "Inner Life Confessional" Is Special

Taylor Swift has made history again. Midnights, the tenth studio album from the 11-time GRAMMY winner, is not only the biggest album of 2022, but the biggest album in almost seven years. Smashing streaming records and setting another chart record by occupying all 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100, Midnights serves as further proof that Swift is a once-in-a-generation talent. Along with being a commercial smash, Midnights has also garnered high praise from Swifties and critics alike. But considering the depth of Swift’s success and talent, what do her peers in the music industry think of Midnights? GRAMMY.com reached out to a disparate group of next-generation personalities, including buzzy names in pop (VÉRITÉ, DAMOYEE, Valencia Grace and Brooke Candy), industry vets like the chart-topping songwriter/producer Sam Hollander (Panic! At the Disco’s "High Hopes") and rocker Caleb Chapman (Colony House) to encapsulate what makes Midnights — and Swift herself — so special through a music creator’s eyes.

VÉRITÉ (singer/songwriter): I really admire her strategic brain. Everything has purpose, everything is intentional. I think those qualities add a lot of dimension to the music, visuals and overall world she builds. Sam Hollander (songwriter, producer): I just love the fact that Taylor is completely self-contained. She exists on her own plateau and totally owns her power. Valencia Grace (singer/songwriter): I look up to how she threads all of her work together and connects her past projects with current ones. She's an amazing business woman and I think it's wonderful to see such a powerhouse of a woman do so well. Brooke Candy (rapper, singer/songwriter): Taylor is special because of her ability to appeal to almost every type of person. It's fascinating. Sam Hollander: She follows whatever muse she feels and that's a very tough ask for an artist under such scrutiny. There are zero f—s given, and I'm in awe of that. Caleb Chapman (lead singer, Colony House): I think it's so rad to see an artist like Taylor continue to redefine who she is and what she can do with a song, especially after the incredible career that she has already established for herself. DAMOYEE (musician, composer, singer/songwriter): Taylor Swift is one of the greatest songwriters and artists of our time. I grew up listening to her music, and have always been inspired by everything she's done — not just with her music, but her career overall. She's a great example of an artist that has been successful in multiple genres. Sam Hollander: With Midnights, Taylor casually dips back into the pop arena while maintaining and, dare I say, elevating her storytelling and lyrical barb-game. Caleb Chapman: Midnights only further proves that you can't put Taylor Swift in a box.

"Meet Me At Midnight" | Dissecting The Sounds Of Swift's Latest Album DAMOYEE: Whenever Taylor Swift releases new music, I like to sit with it for a few days and listen multiple times, because her songs are always so pure and simply wonderful. Midnights was no different. I listened a few times. Her gift of storytelling is truly amazing, so descriptive and so immersive. I always feel like I’m there, in the scene, in real life. Valencia Grace: She can pull off anything. This album has such a clear identity and is very different from what she’s done in the past, but also feels so familiar at the same time. Sam Hollander: I dig the fact that on Midnights, Taylor goes into a deep and insightful conversation with her past. Everything’s put in perspective. It’s an inner life confessional and I’m here for it. DAMOYEE: As an artist, I do understand that we have to be true to ourselves and how we’re feeling at the time in which we make the music, and the emotions we want to convey. I definitely appreciate and respect Taylor for that. VÉRITÉ: Musically, this record feels more lo-fi & hazy overall than her big pop records, which I think lends itself to the theme. Valencia Grace: Midnights sets a clear vibe from the start. When I first listened to it I was super taken back in the best way. Taylor is a very eclectic writer, and she illustrates different types of energy in each piece of work she does. To hear a more lo-fi dance vibe is really cool, too. Her writing is also incredibly fluent and colorful, which helps me a lot. It encourages me to express myself greater in my own writing. Caleb Chapman: [When it comes to the production], less is more! I think it takes a lot of discipline to put this age-old wisdom into practice. But Midnights is an amazing example of how space can be used in a really powerful way. VÉRITÉ: There’s a filter over everything that feels like dusk settling in over the sounds. Sam Hollander: I also appreciate the way she massages her cadences in the crafting of the tunes. I think fans who came of age during 1989 and Lover would be pretty thrilled with it. Sonically, it’s a glossier take on moody bedroom pop. Very current, but well executed.

"I Polish Up Real Nice!" | Songs And Stand-Outs Valencia Grace: Honestly, the way Taylor writes on the whole album is extremely inspiring. It encourages me to write my songs exactly as I feel it needs to be said. I listen to so many lyrics of hers in pure awe. Her mind works so beautifully. Caleb Chapman: "Snow On the Beach" stuck out on the first listen-through for me. Brooke Candy: My favorite song and lyrics are "Snow on the Beach" with Lana Del Rey. Anything Lana touches turns to gold, and I just think that a Lana and Taylor collab was overdue. I’m big about collabs and merging different characters into one storyline. Sam Hollander: I really appreciate this little gem in the bridge of "Mastermind": "No one wanted to play with me as a little kid/ So I've been scheming like a criminal ever since to make them love me and make it seem effortless." I mean, who can’t relate to that sentiment? That’s a damn mantra! "Mastermind" is definitely [one of] my favorites on this set. My [other] favorite song is "You’re On Your Own, Kid." It’s a fun nod to OG Taylor! DAMOYEE: Vocally and lyrically, "Lavender Haze" is beautiful. I love the harmonies! VÉRITÉ: "Anti-Hero" was my favorite within the first few seconds of the song. My favorite line: "When my depression works the graveyard shift/ All of the people I've ghosted stand there in the room." Valencia Grace: The verses in her song "Maroon" are melodically the sickest thing ever. It’s dark but then as the song progresses it opens up and becomes more hopeful. It’s very satisfying.