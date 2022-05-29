Positive Vibes Only: Michaela Anne Embraces Her Flaws In A Cathartic Performance Of "I'm Only Human"

Michaela Anne's next album, Oh To Be That Free, was created during a pivotal, difficult time period of her life: In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, she was pregnant with her first child while caring for her mother, who'd just suffered a near-fatal hemorrhagic stroke.

Those three life-altering events threw Anne's life priorities and artistic identity into sharp relief. Now, with her next chapter of music, the Nashville-based singer/songwriter finds stark clarity about who she is and what she wants to say — beginning with the album's opening track, "I'm Only Human."

In this episode of Positive Vibes Only, Anne delivers a confident, clear performance of the song, backed only by her acoustic guitar. Anne enunciates every word, repeating the titular message until it feels like less of an admission and more of a battle cry.