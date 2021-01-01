Positive Vibes Only: Watch Maverick City Musica Perform A Reverential Version Of "Gracias"

No two words may sum up the essence of gospel music better than "thank you."

Maverick City Musica, a contemporary gospel collective from Athens, Georgia, clearly understood this when they wrote "Gracias," a weighty devotional from their 2021 album, Como En El Cielo.

Despite its simple instrumentation, "Gracias" has a deep sense of dynamism, swelling to the size of the band's gratitude for the gift of life.

In the latest episode of Positive Vibes Only, watch Maverick City Musica create a sense of communal praise in their tender, hushed performance of "Gracias."

