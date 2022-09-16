GRAMMY Rewind: Relive Marc Anthony's Dazzling Performance Of "Vivir Mi Vida" At The 2013 Latin GRAMMY Awards

Marc Anthony packed the stage with talent for his unforgettable performance of "Vivir Mi Vida" at the Latin GRAMMY Awards in 2013, delivering a dazzling onstage party that brought the audience to their feet.

In this episode of GRAMMY Rewind, turn back the clock to the November 2013 Latin GRAMMY Awards. A number of A-list performers took the stage that evening — Enrique Iglesias, Becky G and Pitbull, to name a few — but Anthony stood out with an amped-up, feel-good rendition of "Vivir Mi Vida."

The song, which was the opening track and first single from Anthony's 2013 album, 3.0, was a cover of Khaled's "C'est la vie," recast as a Spanish-language salsa song. "Vivir Mi Vida" is Anthony's biggest hit to date on Billboard's Hot Latin Songs chart, where it spent 17 weeks at No. 1.