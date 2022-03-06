Positive Vibes Only: Pop Singer Madison Watkins Hopes For A Movie-Like Love In Emotive "Someday" Performance

"I hear stories of love like in the movies/ But they're never about me/ Am I doin' somethin' wrong?" Madison Watkins ponders in the opening lines of her 2021 single, "Someday."

While the first verse may not seem sunny, Watkins' moving song is actually one of hope. And judging by the way she passionately delivers the tune in her episode of Positive Vibes Only, she's more optimistic than lovelorn.

"I know that you're out there waiting just for me/ All that I imagine, like a vision from my dreams/ How long is forever 'cause that's how long I'll wait/ Just to spend forever here with you someday," Watkins belts in the chorus.