Positive Vibes Only: Twin Brother Duo KAIRO Lay The Harmony On Thick In A Sunny Performance Of "Can You Love Me Tonight?"

Adding to the romantic lyrics, KAIRO brings close-knit vocal harmony and lightly-strummed acoustic guitar into the equation, pairing the music against an equally feel-good visual backdrop.

In this episode of Positive Vibes Only , the pair put a spotlight on "Can You Love Me Tonight?," the lead single off Love Letters From Houston, which declares unconditional devotion to a love interest in the hopes of cementing their relationship status.

Lush melodies, blood harmony and an acoustic pop beat set the scene for KAIRO's debut EP, Love Letters From Houston. Released in May, the five-song project is inspired by KAIRO's journey that led the sibling duo from their native Nigeria to growing up in Houston, Texas.

Wearing different colored solid-print t-shirts, Ej and Ak — who are identical twins — are nearly indistinguishable in the clip, except for the fact that one of them is playing a guitar. Together, they perform against a verdant backdrop of trees, fields and a pond, the sun shimmering against the leaves as the sound of the breeze serves as extra accompaniment.

Though Love Letters From Houston's songs run the gamut from love to heartbreak, effortless and gentle positivity is a common thread throughout the EP.

"This record is a sonic depiction of our experience with love while growing up the last two years," the duo explained to Atwood Magazine. "Every song was made with the intention of completely leveling up every aspect of our art — sonically, visually and lyrically."

Its songs were also crafted during their first trips from Houston to LA, a city that has since become their home. In part, the concept of the record is a tribute to the city that raised them, told from the perspective of two artists now making their way out into the world at large.

Press play above to get a taste of KAIRO's shimmering, buoyant musical style

