Press Play At Home: Johan Lenox Takes Inventory Of Flings In Brooding "You Up?" Performance

Many artists claim to straddle multiple musical worlds, but few successfully — and believably — pull it off.

Johan Lenox hails from the hip-hop, classical and pop worlds. But his music doesn't just dilute them all into a bland solution — it features the most potent facets of all three, and that's exactly what's showcased in his performance of "You Up?"

In this episode of Press Play At Home, Lenox performs his 2021 single in a smoky, sunset-colored room, bringing together elements of each genre — trap beats, a string quartet and pop melodies — as he contemplates the relative merits (and demerits) of late-night, chemically assisted booty calls.