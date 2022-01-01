It Goes To 11: Watch Sueco Tell The Story Behind His Sticker-Festooned First Guitar

Any musician who still has their middle or high school instruments probably winces when they see the sticker collection they accumulated on them. But Sueco's stickers go hard.

In the below clip, the 24-year-old rapper, singer and songwriter — who found fame on YouTube, TikTok and Soundcloud with his 2019 single "Fast" — shows off his first guitar, an acoustic Taylor he received for Christmas at "12 or 13" from his bluegrass-playing father.

"It's got all the punk stickers from when I was a little punk kid," Sueco explains. The Dickies and Misfits logos alone say it all. "Most of these probably came from Hot Topic!"

In the newest episode of It Goes To 11, a GRAMMY.com video series in which musicians explain their favorite gear, watch Sueco tell the rest of the story behind this musical heirloom — which he wouldn't have without his supportive, music-loving patriarch.

