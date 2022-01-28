It Goes To 11: Taylor Hanson Gushes Over His Vintage Wurlitzer Electric Piano

If you’ve ever seen Hanson perform live, you’ve probably witnessed Taylor Hanson playing a red miniature piano. What you may not have known is that it’s an iconic instrument — and his favorite piece of equipment.

Hanson owns a Wurlitzer 200 series electric piano, which was the first plastic-cased edition introduced by the instrument manufacturer in 1968. In the latest episode of It Goes To 11 — a new series in which musicians explain their favorite gear — the singer/songwriter can’t help but gush about his little piece of history.

“It’s one of those pieces of gear that has a personality,” Hanson says. “It’s an icon of rock and roll and pop culture music since the ‘60s.”