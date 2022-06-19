Positive Vibes Only: Imen Siar Spins Negativity Into Something More Uplifting In Her "Glitter And Gold" Performance

London-based singer/songwriter Imen Siar's new single, "Glitter and Gold," is a celebration of individuality. Born to a Muslim family and growing up in England, Siar didn't always fit in with her classmates at school, and she says she often faced bullying.

"I made the decision at a young age to try to put a positive spin on the negative moments in my life," she explains in a statement. "I wanted my lyrics to be able to empower listeners to do the same, without fear."

In this episode of Positive Vibes Only, watch Siar's irrepressible performance of "Glitter and Gold," which celebrates some elements of her heritage. She filmed her performance in front of the Duomo in Milan, Italy — the country where she was born — surrounded by tourists and cathedral-goers. In the middle of the crowded square, Siar confidently sings her song's message, a smile on her face.