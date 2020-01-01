Positive Vibes Only: Hannah Kerr Soothes The Soul With A Stripped-Down Performance Of "In The Meantime"

In this week's episode of Positive Vibes Only, contemporary Christian music singer/songwriter Hannah Kerr soothes the soul with a stripped-down performance of "In The Meantime."

The heartwarming track, originally featured on the ASCAP Christian Awards winner's 2019 Listen More EP, sees Kerr putting her faith fully in God, singing, "I will praise You/You see every season of my life/I will trust You/You're using every moment by design."

Ahead of the performance, motivational speaker, media personality and founder and CEO of Motivating The Masses Lisa Nichols inspires us to face any difficult situation with strength, love and happiness at our core.

Watch Hannah Kerr's moving performance of "In The Meantime" below and explore more episodes of GRAMMY.com's uplifting Positive Vibes Only series.

