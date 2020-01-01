GRAMMY.com's New Positive Vibes Only Digital Series Is Coming To Motivate, Affirm & Uplift

Motivation, affirmation, and uplifting energy are at the core of GRAMMY.com’s latest digital series Positive Vibes Only. Each installment will feature a performance by an artist or group that records gospel, Christian or inspirational music. As an added bonus, each episode will open with a message of encouragement from a diverse roster of spoken word artists, poets, motivational speakers, social media influencers, and spiritual leaders.



The premiere episode will feature founder of the OnPurpose Movement and creator of the International Day of Purpose Jovian Zayne, and a special performance by GRAMMY-nominated group Elevation Worship.

"With so much going on in the world around us, we can all use a little encouragement," shared GRAMMY.com Editor in Chief Justin Dwayne Joseph. “This series is not about pushing a specific religious belief on anyone, but it is my hope that those in the music community and at large know that all is not lost. We individually and collectively have the power to help turn things around.”

The series will also feature performances by Christian music artists Hannah Kerr and Wande; Latin GRAMMY-nominated group Miel San Marcos; GRAMMY-nominated singers Jekalyn Carr, Jonathan McReynolds, Kierra Sheard, Koryn Hawthorne, Mali Music, and Natalie Grant, as well as GRAMMY-winning singers Kalani Pe’a and Lauren Daigle.

Spoken word artist J. Ivy, poet Sabrina Benaim, host of OWN’s #LoveGoals Spirit, and internet sensation and actress Tabitha Brown are among the speakers who will open each episode.



The series is produced and directed by Alina Vission and executive produced by Justin Dwayne Joseph and Paul Madeira.

Positive Vibes Only posts every Sunday at 12p PST | 3p EST starting August 30, 2020, on the Recording Academy’s official YouTube channel, Facebook and Instagram.

