Gian Marco Takes You Home To Peru With "Hoy" For Press Play

Today, more than usual, music can trasport us from the solitude of our homes to anywhere around the world. With "Hoy," prolific Peruvian singer/songwriter Gian Marco does exactly that, bringing along on his journey to Peru from the comfort of his (and our) own home in the latest edition of GRAMMY.com's Press Play At Home.

Marco count his eclectic influences as everyone from the the Beatles, Billy Joel, Journey, Sting and Charly García to Mozart. It should come as little surprise Marco comes from very musical parents, as his mother María Regina Alcóver Ureta is a successful actress and singer and his late father Javier Óscar Florencio Zignago Viñas aka Joe Danova, was a composer and singer.

With big dreams in his heart, Marco moved to the U.S. and his music career took off. GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY-winning singer Gloria Estefan made a hit out of "Hoy" when she recorded it for her 2003 album, Unwrapped. The song climbed all the way to the top of the Billboard Hot Latin Tracks charts and showed up on several other charts across Latin America.

Marco released his own version of "Hoy" on his 2008 album, Desde Adentro. Throughout his incredible career, he's penned hits for artists such as Alejandro Fernández, Marc Anthony, Carlos Rivera, Jon Secada, Mandy Moore and more.

In 2020, the Peruvian musical giant is celebrating his 30th anniversary of making music, and it's clear he has plenty more music in him to share. So sit back and make the most of today by enjoying "Hoy" from Press Play At Home.

