Positive Vibes Only: Watch Wande & Lecrae Perform An Exuberant Version Of "Blessed Up"

"Hey, you know, let’s get blessed up!" Wande suggests at the top of the below clip. "Let’s do it!" Lecrae enthusiastically replies. And with an introductory vinyl scratch from the accompanying DJ Mike Todd, the two Christian rappers launch into an ebullient version of “Blessed Up.”

The chemistry between the two artists is palpable as they ping-pong off each other. "I've been blessed up/I've been broke down/Gotta catch up/Gotta shine now," Wande sings as the older Lecrae lets out some encouraging whoops in response.

In the latest episode of Positive Vibes Only, brush away the cobwebs of your stressful week and let these two spiritually elevated rappers help you feel "Blessed Up" as well.

Watch the playful performance above and click here to enjoy more episodes of Positive Vibes Only.

