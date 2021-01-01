Positive Vibes Only: Watch Kelontae Gavin Perform A Celebratory Rendition Of "Victory"

If you don't find yourself charged up within the first few seconds of Kelontae Gavin's spirited performance of "Victory," you might want to check your pulse.

Featuring three keyboardists and a drummer, the song seems to take off like a rocket, which befits the head-swimming sensation of emotional liftoff implied in the title.

In the latest episode of Positive Vibes Only, watch the gospel singer/songwriter's relentlessly joyous performance of "Victory," which he wrote with Jeshua "Tedyp" Williams, Quatez Ramon Blount and Antonio Cunningham.

