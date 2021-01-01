Positive Vibes Only: Marc Scibilia Performs A Calm, Devotional Version Of "Rivals"

Marc Scibilia's "Rivals" is where the ego shrinks and lays itself down to something greater.

"Every song that has ever been played/ Every star that has ever been named/ Every dream that will ever come true," he sings, "Nothing ever rivals you." He accompanies these words with a hushed acoustic guitar, lending his song of devotion quiet gravitas.

In the latest episode of Positive Vibes Only, watch the Buffalo, New York, singer/songwriter perform the plaintive tune by his lonesome.

Check out the video above and watch more episodes of Positive Vibes Only here.

