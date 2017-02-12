searchsearch
William Sharp

Artist

William Sharp

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

32nd Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Classical Vocal Soloist Performance

William Sharp, Baritone (Works By Thompson, Bowles, Hoiby, Musto, Etc.) (Album)

View All Nominations For This Artist

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

William Sharp News

View All News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for William Sharp

Nominations

Best Classical Vocal Soloist Performance

William Sharp, Baritone (Works By Thompson, Bowles, Hoiby, Musto, Etc.) (Album)

More from the 32nd Awards

Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events