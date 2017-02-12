William Hayes
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
1
21st Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Album Of Original Score Written For A Motion Picture Or A Television Special
Midnight Express
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
William Hayes News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for William Hayes
Nominations
