William Hayes

Artist

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

21st Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Album Of Original Score Written For A Motion Picture Or A Television Special

Midnight Express

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

William Hayes News

More from the 21st Awards

