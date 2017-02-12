searchsearch
Virgil Fox

Artist

Virgil Fox

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

16th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Classical Performance Instrumental Soloist Or Soloists (Without Orchestra)

Heavy Organ At Carnegie Hall (Album)

Virgil Fox News

