Virgil Fox News

Virgil Fox
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
1
16th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Classical Performance Instrumental Soloist Or Soloists (Without Orchestra)
Heavy Organ At Carnegie Hall (Album)
