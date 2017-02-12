searchsearch
Vanessa Redgrave

Artist

Vanessa Redgrave

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

44th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Spoken Word Album for Children

Oscar Wilde: The Selfish Giant & The Nightingale And The Rose

Vanessa Redgrave News

