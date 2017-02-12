searchsearch
Val Alexander

Artist

Val Alexander

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

23rd Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Soul Gospel Performance, Traditional

Ain't No Stopping Us Now (Album)

View All Nominations For This Artist

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Val Alexander News

View All News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Val Alexander

Nominations

Best Soul Gospel Performance, Traditional

Ain't No Stopping Us Now (Album)

More from the 23rd Awards

Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events