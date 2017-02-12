Tractors
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
2
38th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Country Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal
Tryin' To Get To New Orleans (Track)
View All Nominations For This Artist
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
Tractors News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Tractors
Nominations
Best Country Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal
Tryin' To Get To New Orleans (Track)
Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events