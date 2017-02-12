searchsearch
Tony Faulkner

Artist

Tony Faulkner

WINS*

1

NOMINATIONS*

6

48th Annual GRAMMY Awards

WINNER

Best Instrumental Soloist Performance (without Orchestra)

Scriabin, Medtner, Stravinsky

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Tony Faulkner News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Tony Faulkner

Wins

Best Instrumental Soloist Performance (without Orchestra)

Scriabin, Medtner, Stravinsky

More from the 48th Awards

