Tony Bennett

Artist

Tony Bennett

WINS*

19

NOMINATIONS*

41

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Record Of The Year

I Get A Kick Out Of You

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Tony Bennett News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Tony Bennett

Wins

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Love For Sale

Nominations

Record Of The Year

I Get A Kick Out Of You

Album Of The Year

Love For Sale

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

I Get A Kick Out Of You

Best Music Video

I Get A Kick Out Of You

