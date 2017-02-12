Tony Bennett News

Tony Bennett
WINS*
19
NOMINATIONS*
41
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Record Of The Year
I Get A Kick Out Of You
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Tony Bennett
Wins
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Love For Sale
Nominations
Record Of The Year
I Get A Kick Out Of You
Album Of The Year
Love For Sale
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
I Get A Kick Out Of You
Best Music Video
I Get A Kick Out Of You
