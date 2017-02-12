searchsearch
Tom DeSavia

Artist

Tom DeSavia

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

59th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

Under The Big Black Sun: A Personal History Of L.A. Punk (John Doe With Tom DeSavia)

View All Nominations For This Artist

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Tom DeSavia News

View All News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Tom DeSavia

Nominations

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

Under The Big Black Sun: A Personal History Of L.A. Punk (John Doe With Tom DeSavia)

More from the 59th Awards

Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events