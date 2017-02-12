Tim Martyn
WINS*
6
NOMINATIONS*
4
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards
WINNER
Best Orchestral Performance
Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 4 & 11
Tim Martyn News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Tim Martyn
Wins
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 4 & 11
Best Orchestral Performance
Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 4 & 11
