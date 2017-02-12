searchsearch
Tim Martyn

Artist

WINS*

6

NOMINATIONS*

4

61st Annual GRAMMY Awards

WINNER

Best Orchestral Performance

Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 4 & 11

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Tim Martyn News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Tim Martyn

Wins

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 4 & 11

Best Orchestral Performance

Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 4 & 11

