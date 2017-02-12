searchsearch
Thomas Dausgaard

Artist

Thomas Dausgaard

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

3

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Orchestral Performance

Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra; Scriabin: The Poem Of Ecstasy

View All Nominations For This Artist

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Thomas Dausgaard News

View All News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Thomas Dausgaard

Nominations

Best Orchestral Performance

Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra; Scriabin: The Poem Of Ecstasy

More from the 64th Awards

Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events