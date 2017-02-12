Thomas Dausgaard News

Thomas Dausgaard
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
3
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Orchestral Performance
Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra; Scriabin: The Poem Of Ecstasy
