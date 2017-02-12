Stuart Zender News

searchsearch
Artist

WINS*

1

NOMINATIONS*

2

40th Annual GRAMMY Awards

WINNER

Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal

Virtual Insanity

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Stuart Zender

Wins

Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal

Virtual Insanity

Nominations

Best Pop Album

Travelling Without Moving (Album)

