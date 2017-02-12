searchsearch
Stuart Benjamin

Artist

Stuart Benjamin

WINS*

1

NOMINATIONS*

1

48th Annual GRAMMY Awards

WINNER

Best Compilation Soundtrack Album For Motion Picture, Television Or Other Visual Media

Ray

View All Nominations For This Artist

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Stuart Benjamin News

View All News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Stuart Benjamin

Wins

Best Compilation Soundtrack Album For Motion Picture, Television Or Other Visual Media

Ray

More from the 48th Awards

Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events