Stewart Figa

Artist

Stewart Figa

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

58th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Classical Compendium

As Dreams Fall Apart - The Golden Age Of Jewish Stage And Film Music (1925-1955)

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Stewart Figa News

