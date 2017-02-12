Stewart Figa
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
1
58th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Classical Compendium
As Dreams Fall Apart - The Golden Age Of Jewish Stage And Film Music (1925-1955)
View All Nominations For This Artist
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
Stewart Figa News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Stewart Figa
Nominations
Best Classical Compendium
As Dreams Fall Apart - The Golden Age Of Jewish Stage And Film Music (1925-1955)
Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events