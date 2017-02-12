searchsearch
Steven Strassman

Artist

Steven Strassman

WINS*

3

NOMINATIONS*

0

49th Annual GRAMMY Awards

WINNER

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Story Telling)

With Ossie And Ruby: In This Life Together

View All Nominations For This Artist

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Steven Strassman News

View All News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Steven Strassman

Wins

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Story Telling)

With Ossie And Ruby: In This Life Together

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Story Telling)

Our Endangered Values: America's Moral Crisis

More from the 49th Awards

Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events