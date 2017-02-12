Stephen Stubbs News

searchsearch
Stephen Stubbs

Artist

WINS*

1

NOMINATIONS*

6

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Opera Recording

Charpentier: Les Arts Florissants; Les Plaisirs De Versailles

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Stephen Stubbs

Nominations

More from the 62nd Awards

