Stephen Stubbs
WINS*
1
NOMINATIONS*
6
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Opera Recording
Charpentier: Les Arts Florissants; Les Plaisirs De Versailles
Stephen Stubbs News
